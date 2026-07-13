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Bangkok bar blaze: Some other significant fatal fires in Thailand

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A fire at a popular bar and restaurant in Thailand’s capital Bangkok late on July 12 has killed at least 27 people.

A fire at a popular bar and restaurant in Thailand’s capital Bangkok late on July 12 has killed at least 27 people.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • A recent fire at a popular pub in Bangkok killed 27 people and left 22 critically injured, marking another tragic incident in Thailand.
  • Several fatal fires in Thailand over the years include hotel, nightclub, factory, and school bus fires, causing dozens to hundreds of deaths and injuries.
  • Major incidents, such as the 1993 Kader Industrial fire killing 188 workers, highlight ongoing fire safety challenges and the severe impact on victims and communities.

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BANGKOK – An explosive fire at a popular bar in Thailand's capital Bangkok has killed 27 people, with another 22 injured in critical condition, officials said on July 13.

Here is a list of some other fires in Thailand in recent years, and some major fires from the past several decades:

Dec 29, 2024

Bangkok’s Fire and Rescue Department deploys three aerial ladder trucks to rescue guests trapped inside The Ember Hotel on Dec 29, 2024.

Bangkok’s Fire and Rescue Department deploys three aerial ladder trucks to rescue guests trapped inside The Ember Hotel on Dec 29, 2024.

PHOTO: KHAOSOD

Three people, from the United States, Brazil and Ukraine, were killed in a fire at a hotel near Bangkok's popular backpacker district.

Oct 1, 2024

A convoy carrying the bodies of children killed in a bus fire on Oct 2, 2024.

A convoy carrying the bodies of children killed in a bus fire on Oct 2, 2024.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

At least 23 people died when a school bus carrying more than 40 students and teachers on a field trip caught fire in the outskirts of the capital Bangkok.

July 30, 2023

Twelve people were killed and more than 100 injured when firecrackers exploded in a warehouse in the southern province of Narathiwat that borders Malaysia.

Aug 5, 2022

A fire broke out at the Mountain B nightclub in Sattahip district, Chonburi, about 180km south-east of Bangkok, killing at least 13 people and injuring 35.

July 5, 2021

A firefighter was killed, 29 people were wounded and thousands more evacuated after an explosion at a factory in Samut Prakan province.

Jan 1, 2009

A massive fire broke out at Bangkok’s Santika Club in the early hours of New Year’s Day in 2009, suspected to have been ignited by fireworks set off by patrons.

A massive fire broke out at Bangkok’s Santika Club in the early hours of New Year’s Day in 2009, suspected to have been ignited by fireworks set off by patrons.

PHOTO: ST FILE

At least 65 people died in a fire at a Bangkok nightclub, which also injured more than 200 others who were celebrating the New Year.

July 11, 1997

Survivors climb down a fire escape ladder from the Royal Jomtien Resort Hotel’s entrance canopy.

Survivors climb down a fire escape ladder from the Royal Jomtien Resort Hotel's entrance canopy.

PHOTO: BANGKOK POST

At least 90 people died in a fire at a 16-storey beachfront hotel in Pattaya, about 200km south-east of Bangkok. Officials said the fire was started by a cooking gas explosion in the hotel’s ground-floor cafeteria and spread rapidly.

May 10, 1993

A fire at toy-maker Kader Industrial in Nakhon Pathom killed 188 workers and injured almost 500. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.