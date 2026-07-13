Bangkok bar blaze: Some other significant fatal fires in Thailand
- A recent fire at a popular pub in Bangkok killed 27 people and left 22 critically injured, marking another tragic incident in Thailand.
- Several fatal fires in Thailand over the years include hotel, nightclub, factory, and school bus fires, causing dozens to hundreds of deaths and injuries.
- Major incidents, such as the 1993 Kader Industrial fire killing 188 workers, highlight ongoing fire safety challenges and the severe impact on victims and communities.
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BANGKOK – An explosive fire at a popular bar in Thailand's capital Bangkok has killed 27 people, with another 22 injured in critical condition, officials said on July 13.
Here is a list of some other fires in Thailand in recent years, and some major fires from the past several decades:
Dec 29, 2024
Three people, from the United States, Brazil and Ukraine, were killed in a fire at a hotel near Bangkok's popular backpacker district.
Oct 1, 2024
At least 23 people died when a school bus carrying more than 40 students and teachers on a field trip caught fire in the outskirts of the capital Bangkok.
July 30, 2023
Twelve people were killed and more than 100 injured when firecrackers exploded in a warehouse in the southern province of Narathiwat that borders Malaysia.
Aug 5, 2022
A fire broke out at the Mountain B nightclub in Sattahip district, Chonburi, about 180km south-east of Bangkok, killing at least 13 people and injuring 35.
July 5, 2021
A firefighter was killed, 29 people were wounded and thousands more evacuated after an explosion at a factory in Samut Prakan province.
Jan 1, 2009
At least 65 people died in a fire at a Bangkok nightclub, which also injured more than 200 others who were celebrating the New Year.
July 11, 1997
At least 90 people died in a fire at a 16-storey beachfront hotel in Pattaya, about 200km south-east of Bangkok. Officials said the fire was started by a cooking gas explosion in the hotel’s ground-floor cafeteria and spread rapidly.
May 10, 1993
A fire at toy-maker Kader Industrial in Nakhon Pathom killed 188 workers and injured almost 500. REUTERS