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Bangkok bar blaze: Some other significant fatal fires in Thailand

A fire at a popular bar and restaurant in Thailand’s capital Bangkok late on July 12 has killed at least 27 people.

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BANGKOK – An explosive fire at a popular bar in Thailand's capital Bangkok has killed 27 people, with another 22 injured in critical condition, officials said on July 13 .

Here is a list of some other fires in Thailand in recent years, and some major fires from the past several decades:

Dec 29, 2024

Bangkok’s Fire and Rescue Department deploys three aerial ladder trucks to rescue guests trapped inside The Ember Hotel on Dec 29, 2024. PHOTO: KHAOSOD

Three people, from the United States, Brazil and Ukraine, were killed in a fire at a hotel near Bangkok's popular backpacker district.

Oct 1, 2024

A convoy carrying the bodies of children killed in a bus fire on Oct 2, 2024. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

At least 23 people died when a school bus carrying more than 40 students and teachers on a field trip caught fire in the outskirts of the capital Bangkok.

July 30, 2023

Twelve people were killed and more than 100 injured when firecrackers exploded in a warehouse in the southern province of Narathiwat that borders Malaysia.

Aug 5, 2022

A fire broke out at the Mountain B nightclub in Sattahip district, Chonburi, about 180 km south-east of Bangkok, killing at least 13 people and injuring 35.

July 5, 2021

A firefighter was killed , 29 people were wounded and thousands more evacuated after an explosion at a factory in Samut Prakan province.

Jan 1, 2009

A massive fire broke out at Bangkok’s Santika Club in the early hours of New Year’s Day in 2009, suspected to have been ignited by fireworks set off by patrons. PHOTO: ST FILE

At least 65 people died in a fire at a Bangkok nightclub, which also injured more than 200 others who were celebrating the New Year.

July 11, 1997

Survivors climb down a fire escape ladder from the Royal Jomtien Resort Hotel's entrance canopy. PHOTO: BANGKOK POST

At least 90 people died in a fire at a 16-storey beachfront hotel in Pattaya, about 200 km south-east of Bangkok. Officials said the fire was started by a cooking gas explosion in the hotel’s ground-floor cafeteria and spread rapidly.

May 10, 1993

A fire at toy-maker Kader Industrial in Nakhon Pathom killed 188 workers and injured almost 500. REUTERS