Bangkok authorities designate seven public spaces for peaceful protests

For the first time, the Bangkok authorities have drawn out designated protest sites for demonstrations in the capital, following fresh anti-government rallies taking place in recent weeks.

"There is a need to clearly designate areas for public demonstrations so they can be peaceful and not affect national stability and public safety," said the order signed by the city's new governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The seven locations across the capital include the Lan Khon Mueang Town Square in the Phra Nakhon district and the Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng. These two locations are near the Democracy Monument and Victory Monument, respectively, which are popular sites for protesters to gather.

The other sites, which include open spaces, sports stadiums and a park, are located farther out from central Bangkok.

Mr Chadchart, who became governor in a landslide victory in late May, said last Friday that providing such sites will ensure public safety and ease disruptions to businesses and traffic, while allowing groups to demonstrate peacefully. "Mobile toilets will be provided and CCTV cameras are also in place to ensure security," he told local media.

Rally organisers must seek permission to use the designated sites at least 24 hours in advance and follow rules under the Public Assembly Act, including ensuring that state-owned property is not damaged.

With Thailand relaxing its Covid-19 measures and set to move into its post-pandemic phase from tomorrow, demonstrations have returned to the streets after several months of hiatus.

An anti-government protest earlier this month demanding Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha's resignation ended in a clash with police.

Mr Rattapoom Lertpaijit, 26, a spokesman for We Volunteer (WeVo), a group of volunteers in charge of protest security, thinks rally organisers will be keen to use the seven sites, and said he hopes the number will be expanded.

"We see them as safe spots where there is less risk of us facing criminal charges or violence breaking out since they are set aside for protests," he said.

With national elections set to take place by early next year, political tensions have been rising, and Mr Rattapoom expects more rallies in the months to come.

He also thinks permission to hold protests at these locations may now be granted more readily. Before this, rally organisers often had their applications denied, he said. Going ahead with protests gave the authorities "more reasons to arrest us as they could say that our protest was illegal".

While protesters now have spaces to gather, Chulalongkorn University political scientist Pitch Pongsawat said they could potentially still be charged over any anti-government speeches or activities during the rallies.

Under Thailand's current emergency decree enacted in March 2020, the government has broad powers to enforce laws to contain the spread of Covid-19 - including a ban on public gatherings.

In a Bangkok Post report, Mr Chadchart said the city's new order will allow demonstrations to proceed under the emergency decree, and that protesters can still hold gatherings outside of the seven sites, subject to existing laws.