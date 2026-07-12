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Bangkok and six central provinces on high-tide flood watch

The Thai Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said the greatest risk would be between 6pm and 10pm each day.

BANGKOK - Bangkok and six central provinces have been placed on alert for high tides that could push rivers and canals over their banks and flood low-lying communities from July 13 to 19.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said the greatest risk would be between 6pm and 10pm each day, particularly in riverside and canal-side areas outside flood embankments or without permanent flood defences.

The warning covers Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram and Samut Prakan, as well as Bangkok.

Chao Phraya and canals could overflow

DDPM director-general Theerapat Katchamat said the department was monitoring information from the Royal Thai Navy’s Hydrographic Department concerning water levels in the Chao Phraya River near Phra Chulachomklao Fort and surrounding areas.

The Hydrographic Department’s warning, issued on July 8, said elevated sea levels could cause water to overflow riverbanks and raise levels in connected rivers and canals.

Water could consequently enter low-lying communities, particularly those outside flood barriers and in areas without permanent protection.

Areas under high-tide watch

In Pathum Thani, the warning covers Mueang Pathum Thani and Sam Khok districts.

In Nonthaburi, residents in Mueang Nonthaburi, Pak Kret and Bang Kruai districts have been advised to remain alert.

The monitored districts in Nakhon Pathom are Bang Len, Nakhon Chai Si and Sam Phran.

All districts in Samut Sakhon and Samut Songkhram are included in the warning.

In Samut Prakan, the areas under watch are Mueang Samut Prakan, Phra Samut Chedi, Phra Pradaeng and Bang Bo districts.

Bangkok has also been told to monitor the situation, although the warning does not specify individual districts in the capital.

Riverside communities and businesses alerted

The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command has instructed the authorities in the six provinces and Bangkok to monitor water levels closely and inform residents when tides are expected to peak.

Relevant government agencies and businesses operating on or beside rivers and canals have also been alerted.

These include contractors working on floodwalls and riverbank protection structures, floating restaurants and other businesses that could be affected by rising water.

Residents in riverside communities and other low-lying locations have been advised to follow official announcements and move belongings or equipment away from areas vulnerable to flooding.

The public can follow disaster warnings through the Thai Disaster Alert application, which is operated by the DDPM.

People affected by flooding or other emergencies can request assistance through the Line account @1784DDPM or call the 1784 disaster hotline, which operates 24 hours a day. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK