Bangkok air quality slips into orange zone, exceeding safety standard; Chatuchak district worst hit

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Air pollution was beginning to affect health in most areas of Bangkok, based on readings from 68 monitoring stations.

BANGKOK – The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported at 7am on Jan 1 that the 24-hour average PM2.5 across the capital measured 37.4 to 70.3 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg/cubic m), exceeding the standard set at no more than 37.5mcg/cubic m.

Most areas of Bangkok were classified orange, meaning air pollution was beginning to affect health, based on readings from 68 monitoring stations.

The highest PM2.5 level was recorded in Chatuchak district, at a station in front of Kasetsart University, measuring 70.3mcg/cubic m.

It was followed by Don Mueang at 68.7mcg/cubic m, and Lat Krabang and Prawet at 68.2mcg/cubic m. Several key business districts, including Pathum Wan, Khlong Toei, Yan Nawa and Sathon, also moved into the orange zone, underscoring how widely the pollution had spread across the city on New Year’s morning.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) at most of its stations remained at a level where health impacts may begin.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported cool conditions with light morning mist in Bangkok, which can contribute to pollution accumulating near ground level.

The air quality centre said ventilation on Jan 1 was rated poor due to a stable atmosphere and light winds, with PM2.5 concentrations likely to rise.

However, between Jan 2 and 6, stronger winds are forecast, improving ventilation from weak to good and helping reduce pollution linked to sources such as forest fires and burning.

It added that NASA satellite data showed no unusual hotspots in Bangkok, suggesting this episode is being driven mainly by meteorological conditions and urban activity.

The BMA Environment Department has instructed agencies to tighten enforcement under its PM2.5 response plan and urged residents to cut pollution through five measures: wet-cleaning to remove dust indoors, avoiding waste burning and incense, planting trees, using public transport and switching off engines while parked. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK