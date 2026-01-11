Bangkok air quality expected to worsen to ‘high risk’ level from Jan 12 to 15

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Levels of PM2.5 fine particulate matter are expected to rise in Bangkok from Jan 9 to 17 due to low ventilation rates.

– The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has sought cooperation from government agencies and private companies to allow their staff to work from home on Jan 12 and 13 , when air quality is expected to be at its worst in the latest round of PM2.5 pollution in the capital.

In its latest warning, the BMA said levels of PM2.5 fine particulate matter are expected to rise in Bangkok from Jan 9 to 17 due to low ventilation rates, as forecast by the Meteorological Department.

The BMA estimated PM2.5 would remain at a moderate-risk level from Jan 9 to 11, when vulnerable groups should reduce time outdoors and wear air-filtering masks when outside.

The BMA said the air quality level is expected to turn red (high risk) from Jan 12 to 15 as ventilation rates remain low, leading to a build-up of PM2.5 in several districts, especially at night.

It said ventilation should begin to improve on Jan 16 and 17, but accumulated PM2.5 is expected to keep air quality at an orange level.

To cope with the new round of poor air quality, the BMA said it would announce a low-emission zone covering all 50 districts to restrict large trucks from entering the capital.

The BMA said it would also step up engine inspections and enforce the 20 per cent smoke opacity limit for vehicles, especially trucks, buses and vehicles entering or leaving construction zones.

Bangkok residents were advised to monitor forecasts on the AirBKK app so they can prepare for worsening air quality.

The BMA said the proposed two-day work-from-home period would reduce travel and vehicle exhaust emissions during the expected pollution peak.

It also warned that air quality levels on Jan 16 and 17 could deteriorate from orange to red if ventilation does not improve as expected. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK