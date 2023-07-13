Bali to impose $13 tourist e-tax from 2024 to preserve culture

JAKARTA – The Indonesian resort haven of Bali will impose a 150,000 rupiah (S$13.32) tax on tourists entering the “Island of Gods” from 2024 to preserve its culture, officials said on Wednesday.

Tourist-dependent Bali attracts millions of foreign visitors annually, and the beach-dotted island is trying to capitalise on its popularity to boost its coffers and protect its tropical allure.

“The payment of a fee for foreign tourists applies only one time during their visit to Bali,” Governor I Wayan Koster told local lawmakers.

The fee will have to be paid electronically and will apply to foreign tourists entering Bali from abroad or from other parts of Indonesia, he said.

The levy will not apply to domestic Indonesian tourists.

More than two million tourists visited the island in 2022, according to official figures, as Bali rebounded from the Covid-19 pandemic after imposing a zero-tolerance policy on rule-breakers.

When asked if the new tax would deter visitors, Mr Koster said the authorities did not believe numbers would dip.

“It’s not a problem. We will use it for the environment, culture and we will build better-quality infrastructure so travelling to Bali will be more comfortable and safe,” he told reporters.

The palm-fringed hot spot has vowed a crackdown on misbehaving tourists after a spate of incidents, including acts of disrespect to the predominantly Hindu island’s culture.

Bali immigration deported a Danish woman in June after she was filmed flashing the public while riding a motorbike.

A Russian woman was booted out of the island in April for posting a nude photo of herself in front of a sacred tree.

In June, the local government published a guide for tourists who wish to visit Bali after being pressed to do so by the island’s immigration office. AFP