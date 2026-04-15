Bali tightens security after series of violent crimes linked to international groups

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In March, Bali launched the Cakra Surveillance for Foreigners app, an online system to help the police monitor foreigners visiting the resort island.

DENPASAR – Bali authorities have intensified security measures following a series of crimes linked to international criminal groups, raising concerns over safety in the popular tourist destination.

Bali Police chief Inspector-General Daniel Adityajaya said patrols have been increased in key tourism areas, including Seminyak, Canggu, Ubud, Sanur and Nusa Dua.

“Police have also activated a 24-hour hotline on 110 with multilingual services to allow residents and tourists to report incidents or criminal activities,” he said at the weekend.

In March, Bali also launched the Cakra Surveillance for Foreigners app, an online system to help the police monitor foreigners visiting the resort island. Under the new system, hotels, villas and other accommodation providers must submit data on foreign guests and report suspicious activity.

Police said immigration oversight alone was insufficient and that expanded monitoring was needed to curb illegal activity, misuse of stay permits, and other violations.

“We urge the public, both locals and tourists, to report any suspicious activity. Security in Bali is a shared responsibility,” Mr Daniel said.

His statement came after several high-profile criminal cases in Bali, allegedly linked to international criminal groups and gangs. On March 23, Dutch national Rene Pouw was fatally stabbed in the North Kuta tourist area while returning to his villa with his girlfriend.

Bali Police identified two Brazilian nationals as suspects: Darlan Bruno Lima Sanandana, 35, and Kalyl Hyorran, 28. Police said both are believed to have fled Indonesia, and the authorities are seeking Interpol Red Notices for the pair.

Dutch media reported that Mr Pouw was a known figure in the drug underworld in his home country, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Earlier, on Feb 15, 28-year-old Ukrainian tourist Igor Komarov was attacked and abducted by a group of foreigners while riding a scooter with two friends along Jalan Pura Batu Meguwung in the Jimbaran area.

Shortly afterward, a video circulated on social media showing a man believed to be Mr Komarov, visibly injured, pleading for help and mentioning a ransom demand of US$10 million (S$12.7 million).

On Feb 27, a resident discovered dismembered and decomposing human remains near Ketewel Beach in Bali’s Sukawati district, about 30km from where Mr Komarov had gone missing. Police later confirmed the remains belonged to him.

The authorities have listed six foreign suspects in the case, identified only as RM, VK, AS, VN, SM and DH. All the suspects remain at large, with four believed to have left Indonesia via Ngurah Rai International Airport and the remaining two thought to still be in the country.

Several news outlets have reported that Mr Komarov is the son of Mr Oleksandr “Narik” Petrovsky, a prominent figure from Dnipro, Ukraine, known for his business influence, political connections and alleged links to the city’s criminal underworld. These claims have not been independently verified.

The series of violent crimes has prompted South Korea to issue a travel warning for Bali. In a “Notice on Preventing Serious Crime” issued on April 1, South Korean authorities urged citizens to “pay closer attention to their personal safety” when visiting the island.

Aside from crimes linked to criminal groups, Bali has also seen the arrest of several international fugitives. The latest was Steven Lyons, 45, a high-profile Interpol fugitive from Scotland, who was arrested upon arrival at Ngurah Rai International Airport on March 28.

Lyons is described as a senior figure in an organised crime network operating across Spain, Scotland, the UK, Dubai, Qatar, Bahrain and Turkey. He is accused of leading a criminal cartel allegedly involved in murder, drug trafficking and money laundering.

Bali Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Ariasandy rejected suggestions that the island has become the target of international criminal groups or “a mafia hideout”.

“We cannot say it is a mafia hideout. Bali is a world tourism destination open to everyone, domestic and foreign,” he said. “We cannot say organised crime is targeting Bali. These cases are initially triggered by problems in their home countries.”

Mr Daniel said that although crimes linked to some international organised groups had increased on the island, overall cases involving foreigners had fallen.

“Cases involving foreigners dropped 23 per cent in January to April 2026 compared with the same period last year,” he said.

“Bali remains safe, and we continue to work hard to ensure every tourist feels protected.” THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK