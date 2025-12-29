Bali sees dip in domestic tourists, pins hopes on foreign visitors

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Bali's Governor has attributed the decline in domestic tourist arrivals in 2025 to a reduced number of domestic flights.

– Bali has seen a decline in domestic tourist arrivals in 2025 , as local travellers increasingly flock to alternative and closer destinations.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster said the number of domestic tourists is projected to fall from 10.1 million in 2024 to just 9.2 million by Dec 31, as there were only 9.1 million domestic arrivals through Dec 22.