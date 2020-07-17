Bali frees Aussie woman jailed over cop's death

DENPASAR (Bali) • An Australian woman jailed in Bali with her British DJ boyfriend for beating a policeman to death was freed yesterday, after nearly four years in prison on the Indonesian island.

Ms Sara Connor, 49, left Kerobokan prison and was placed in the hands of immigration authorities to await deportation, Bali officials said.

Ms Connor and David Taylor were convicted in 2017 of fatally assaulting officer Wayan Sudarsa, whose battered body was found in the popular tourist area of Kuta the previous year.

Officer Sudarsa's blood-soaked body was covered with dozens of wounds to his neck, chest and head.

Ms Connor was given early release from her five-year term for good behaviour, while Taylor is serving a six-year jail sentence for his role in the attack.

Taylor, whose stage name was DJ Nutzo, had admitted getting into a fight with Mr Sudarsa on the beach after accusing the officer of stealing Ms Connor's handbag.

He also admitted hitting the policeman with items including binoculars and a beer bottle.

However, Taylor claimed during the trial that he had feared for his life and acted in self-defence during the late-night brawl.

Ms Connor, a mother of two, had maintained her innocence, insisting that she only intervened to try to break up the fight.

This claim was rejected by a Bali court, which found that she had held down the victim as Taylor beat him.

The pair fled the crime scene, but Ms Connor's driving licence and ATM card were found next to the body.

After police launched a massive manhunt for the couple, they took refuge in the Australian consulate in Bali, but later handed themselves over to the local authorities.

During the trial, prosecutors said the pair, who were tried separately, should not be convicted of murder because they did not intend to kill the officer.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE