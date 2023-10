BALI - Acting Bali governor SM Mahendra Jaya has declared a state of emergency on the resort island for the next two weeks following a prolonged drought and an uptick in land and forest fires.

The directive was issued on Thursday in a governor’s circular and impacts all regencies and cities across the province, including Denpasar, Badung, Bangli, Buleleng, Gianyar, Jembrana, Karangasem, Klungkung and Tabanan.