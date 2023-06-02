Bali car rental business owner arrested for accepting crypto payment

BALI - The Bali Police on Monday arrested the owner of a car rental business for accepting cryptocurrency payments.
He is the first business owner in Indonesia to be arrested for accepting cryptocurrency, said the police.
