Bali braces itself for the worst as Covid-19 cases surge

DENPASAR - On a recent evening at the Wangaya Hospital in Denpasar, Bali, a black Suzuki compact pulled up only for its three occupants to be waved away by a nurse dressed head to toe in purple protective gear because the 60 or so beds set aside for Covid- 19 patients were full.

The triage nurse working at a shed set up early in the pandemic, who did not want to be identified because she was unauthorised to speak to media, told The Straits Times that she had asked the driver to go to Sanglah Hospital, about another 10 minute away depending on traffic.