Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– The reinstatement of MPs suspended over controversial remarks that fuelled nationwide protests in 2025 – including one who called demonstrators “the dumbest people in the world” – has raised questions about accountability and public trust in the legislature.

Violent demonstrations in August and September 2025 were triggered by a proposal for a generous housing allowance for lawmakers, at a time when people were struggling with rising costs.