Back in business: Indonesia’s suspended MPs return as if the protests never happened
- Five Indonesian MPs, suspended for controversial comments during protests against a housing allowance, have been reinstated, sparking public outrage.
- The reinstatements reinforce public distrust in parliament, already the least trusted institution. Netizens expressed deep disappointment and called for electoral punishment.
- Analysts blame lack of strong political opposition for parliament's actions. However, continued disregard for public sentiment could lead to future electoral losses.
JAKARTA – The reinstatement of MPs suspended over controversial remarks that fuelled nationwide protests in 2025 – including one who called demonstrators “the dumbest people in the world” – has raised questions about accountability and public trust in the legislature.
Violent demonstrations in August and September 2025 were triggered by a proposal for a generous housing allowance for lawmakers, at a time when people were struggling with rising costs.