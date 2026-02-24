Straitstimes.com header logo

Back in business: Indonesia’s suspended MPs return as if the protests never happened

Karina Tehusijarana

  • Five Indonesian MPs, suspended for controversial comments during protests against a housing allowance, have been reinstated, sparking public outrage.
  • The reinstatements reinforce public distrust in parliament, already the least trusted institution. Netizens expressed deep disappointment and called for electoral punishment.
  • Analysts blame lack of strong political opposition for parliament's actions. However, continued disregard for public sentiment could lead to future electoral losses.

JAKARTA The reinstatement of MPs suspended over controversial remarks that fuelled nationwide protests in 2025 – including one who called demonstrators “the dumbest people in the world” – has raised questions about accountability and public trust in the legislature.

Violent demonstrations in August and September 2025 were triggered by a proposal for a generous housing allowance for lawmakers, at a time when people were struggling with rising costs.

