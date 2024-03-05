Baby found abandoned at laundromat in Selangor

SUBANG JAYA, Selangor - A baby boy was found abandoned at the doorstep of a laundromat in the Malaysian state of Selangor on March 5 morning.

Subang Jaya assemblywoman Michelle Ng Mei Sze said she arrived at the laundromat, located at the Subang Perdana Goodyear Court 4 in USJ 8, and managed to see the baby before it was taken to the Shah Alam hospital.

She said the baby, around a month old, was discovered by residents about 5am.

The community leaders of Goodyear Court 4 took care of the baby while they contacted the authorities.

“The baby was left with a bag that contained an adult t-shirt, a pair of socks and mittens and a head scarf.

“I urge the authorities to take a compassionate approach in handling the case. The first three months are the most difficult period for parents, especially the mother as she would need to heal, take care of a newborn, breastfeed, manage the fluctuating hormones and suffer from sleep deprivation.

“The mother and or the father in this case left behind bare minimal resources for the baby. This suggests that the mum and/or dad comes from an underprivileged background,” said Ms Ng.

She added that the system should not be quick to judge, but instead extend support to the mothers or fathers like in such circumstances.

“I stand ready to walk together with the authorities in order to achieve the best outcome for the mum and/or dad and child in this case,” she said.

Ms Ng said as a mother who went through baby blues, her heart goes out to individuals or parents who are in similar circumstances.

“If you’re going through a difficult time, please reach out. We are here for you. My team and I are ready to help,” said Ms Ng. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK