Azmin says Malaysians have right to protest, but must also respect public order

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The public should be allowed to express their views and not be subjected to police investigations, says Datuk Seri Azmin Ali.

The Gombak MP said the rights of all Malaysians to peacefully protest or express their views are enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

However, Mr Azmin said while democracy warrants a "spirited contestation" of ideas, public order and security should also be respected.

"There have been numerous views expressed over the political developments of the past week, but rather than being overly sensitive about them, I strongly believe that differences of viewpoints are essential for a vibrant and healthy democracy.

"In this regard, I urge the authorities to allow the public to express themselves and not to subject those who engage in peaceful protests to police investigations.

"Nevertheless, I understand the police are exercising their duty to preserve public order and security," said Mr Azmin in a statement on Tuesday (March 3).

He said this in reference to reports of investigations on human rights activists Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir and Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan for their alleged involvement in a pro-democracy gathering last weekend.

It was reported that Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador confirmed the investigations but did not specify the specific offences involved.

Mr Azmin said he echoed the statement by Mr Abdul Hamid who had called on the organisers to respect the law and provide early notifications for holding rallies as provided for under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

"Democracy warrants a spirited contestation of ideas which means that the public must be free to express their views in a peaceful manner without disrupting public order and security," said the former PKR leader.