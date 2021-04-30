Avoiding Hari Raya exodus crucial: Jokowi

Indonesia has urged people to avoid the annual exodus back to home villages ahead of Hari Raya next month, fearing a surge in coronavirus cases in the nation which already has the highest number of infections in South-east Asia.

In an address on Wednesday to provincial governors, mayors and regents, President Joko Widodo said daily new Covid-19 cases almost doubled following last year's Hari Raya, popularly called Idul Fitri, because many flouted the ban on "mudik", or the annual return to home villages.

Mr Widodo said an estimated 18.9 million people could still head home despite the ban this year that has seen the country suspending domestic flights and other modes of transportation.

Last year, many defied the ban - hiding in trucks which avoided major roads - despite the risk of a fine of up to 100 million rupiah (S$9,200) and a maximum jail term of one year.

"We have to keep reminding people about the mudik ban, so the (estimated exodus) figure would further decline," Mr Widodo said in his appeal to governors and other local leaders ahead of Hari Raya, which may fall on May 12 or 13, depending on the position of the moon.

Indonesia has 34 provinces that consist of more than 500 cities and regencies.

"We all know the Covid-19 situation in India. I need to issue a reminder because we are moving closer towards Idul Fitri," Mr Widodo said.

He noted that four long breaks last year had led to coronavirus spikes in Indonesia: Idul Fitri in late May, which caused a 93 per cent rise in new cases; the August long weekend that led to a 119 per cent rise; the October long weekend with a 95 per cent rise; and New Year's Eve with a 78 per cent increase in new cases.

New variants of the coronavirus first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil, which appear to spread more efficiently, were reported to have fuelled infections in India.

This came as massive religious events and packed political rallies were held, as the South Asian country let down its guard.

"In the month of October going to November, December and January, India managed to flatten its curve. I remember in January we phoned India's Health Minister (Harsh Vardhan) to ask what they did. He answered the key is micro-lockdown, which we then adopted here," Mr Widodo said in his address.

Indonesia reached its coronavirus peak in January when the country recorded daily new cases of between 14,000 and 15,000, the President explained, adding that the figure has since fallen to between 4,000 and 6,000.

"Beware. Do not go on a mudik," he said. He asked the governors and other local leaders to continue to campaign against Indonesians making the trip.

Mr Widodo also shared an update on the economy, saying economic indicators showed improvements since March.

Electricity consumption has recorded 33 per cent growth from earlier declines, the manufacturing index has rebounded, and imports of capital goods are up, he said.

"In March, April, we could see that the economy has started to move closer to normal.

"Therefore our 2021 target of economic growth of between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent could be achieved," he said.

Mr Widodo added: "April, May, June are decisive periods. If we could curb Covid without causing tremors, this would be an achievement… Going forward, it would be easier."