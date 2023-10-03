Avoid outdoor activities, wear masks when going out on hazy days, says senior Malaysian health official

PETALING JAYA - The Malaysian Health Ministry has advised the public to take preventive measures as the country sees a return of the haze.
The ministry’s director-general Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said preventive measures include limiting outdoor activities and wearing face masks when going out.
“Physical activities will increase the breathing rate causing more suspended particles to enter the respiratory tract which can increase the risk of diseases due to haze.
“Drink at least eight glasses of water even if you do not feel thirsty to maintain the body’s hydration level,” he said in a statement on Monday.
Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi said other preventive measures for the public to consider during the hazy weather includes closing their windows and avoid smoking as it can contribute to the increase of air pollution in the house or buildings.
He said the ministry will continue to monitor haze-related diseases at sentinel clinics from time to time.
“The public should seek treatment at the nearest health facility if they are feeling unwell,” he said, adding that the public can obtain the list of preventive measures to reduce health effects of the haze from the ministry’s website.
Dr Muhammad Radzi also advised the public to monitor the changes in air quality levels in their respective areas by visiting the Department of Environment’s (DoE) official website.
Meanwhile, medical experts advised people to keep a healthy diet, install air purifiers and air-conditioners in their homes and drink adequate amount of water daily.
“By drinking enough water, we can excrete the toxins that we inhale. Drink at least two litres of water daily or take juices that are freshly squeezed, said public health expert Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar.
“Even those who are healthy are also vulnerable to respiratory diseases caused by the haze if they do not practise prevention such as drinking water, maintaining a good diet, taking their medicines on time and wearing face masks.”
Anyone facing any breathing difficulties during the hazy weather should go for a check-up, he added.
Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin said it is crucial for Malaysians to limit their movements outside the house as the haze can affect those who are at high risk such as children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses like asthma or chronic lung disease.
He also advised smokers to kick their habit, especially when the air quality is poor.
Maintaining a good diet is important as well, said former president of the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) Dr NKS Tharmaseelan, as this could boost your immune system during hazy weather.
“Make sure you consume daily recommended quantities of protein, calcium, vitamins, refined carbohydrates, and other essential nutrients to obtain the sufficient amount of vitamins C, E and Omega-3.
“Stay away from caffeinated drinks and alcohol during the haze. Such beverages, when taken too much, can cause stress to your kidneys,” he added.
Datuk Dr Tharmaseelan also advised the public to practice good hygiene by washing their hands, face and feet regularly, which will help wash off toxin residues brought by the haze.
Universiti Malaya public health medicine specialist Dr Sanjay Rampal said constant monitoring of the Air Pollutant Index (API) would help the public to better prepare for when the situation gets worse.
“When the haze gets worse, look at limiting outdoor movements and wearing masks that are appropriate for the weather.
“The only mask that will work is the N95 type, but the issue is that these masks are expensive and not as comfortable, especially for the elderly,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK