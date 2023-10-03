Avoid outdoor activities, wear masks when going out on hazy days, says senior Malaysian health official

PETALING JAYA - The Malaysian Health Ministry has advised the public to take preventive measures as the country sees a return of the haze.

The ministry’s director-general Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan said preventive measures include limiting outdoor activities and wearing face masks when going out.

“Physical activities will increase the breathing rate causing more suspended particles to enter the respiratory tract which can increase the risk of diseases due to haze.

“Drink at least eight glasses of water even if you do not feel thirsty to maintain the body’s hydration level,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi said other preventive measures for the public to consider during the hazy weather includes closing their windows and avoid smoking as it can contribute to the increase of air pollution in the house or buildings.

He said the ministry will continue to monitor haze-related diseases at sentinel clinics from time to time.

“The public should seek treatment at the nearest health facility if they are feeling unwell,” he said, adding that the public can obtain the list of preventive measures to reduce health effects of the haze from the ministry’s website.

Dr Muhammad Radzi also advised the public to monitor the changes in air quality levels in their respective areas by visiting the Department of Environment’s (DoE) official website.

Meanwhile, medical experts advised people to keep a healthy diet, install air purifiers and air-conditioners in their homes and drink adequate amount of water daily.

“By drinking enough water, we can excrete the toxins that we inhale. Drink at least two litres of water daily or take juices that are freshly squeezed, said public health expert Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar.

“Even those who are healthy are also vulnerable to respiratory diseases caused by the haze if they do not practise prevention such as drinking water, maintaining a good diet, taking their medicines on time and wearing face masks.”

Anyone facing any breathing difficulties during the hazy weather should go for a check-up, he added.

Datuk Dr Zainal Ariffin said it is crucial for Malaysians to limit their movements outside the house as the haze can affect those who are at high risk such as children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses like asthma or chronic lung disease.

He also advised smokers to kick their habit, especially when the air quality is poor.