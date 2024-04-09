Avoid extreme views and unite the people, Malaysia King urges Umno, DAP leaders

PETALING JAYA - Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, the King of Malaysia, wants all political leaders to avoid extreme views with regard to religion and racial issues.

On April 9, Sultan Ibrahim granted an audience to Umno deputy president and Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, Umno Youth chief Akmal Saleh, Melaka Umno chairman Ab Rauf Yusoh and Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong, who is also DAP’s deputy secretary-general.

The audience with the King focused on developments on sensitive issues pertaining to race and religion, he said on social media on April 9.

The King said that the leaders must set an example by showing maturity in their actions, as this will unite Malaysia’s multicultural society.

“I want to advise all quarters to focus on uniting the people, instead of dividing them. I want to see the people unite in harmony,” he said.

“I also hope that political leaders are not extreme in their views pertaining to racial and religious issues. Not just DAP and Umno, but all parties.

“Leaders must be a bridge or link between Malaysians with examples of mature behaviour.”

The King also said recent events have served as a lesson that all segments of society have a responsibility in preserving national unity.

“Genuine unity among the people will be the catalyst for Malaysia’s well-being. Ahead of this Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, let’s forgive one another and open up a new chapter,” he said.

Dr Akmal is being investigated for sedition and improper use of network facilities over a controversial issue involving socks bearing the word Allah being sold at a number of KK Mart convenience store outlets. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK