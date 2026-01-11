Autogate fault unresolved, foreigners advised to continue using NIISe app: Malaysia border agency

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Foreigners at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex waited up to two hours to clear immigration on Jan 10.

Foreigners are advised to continue using the new National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) app and manual counters, as a system failure involving the autogates has yet to be resolved, the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said on Jan 11.

In a Facebook post, AKPS said the e-gates at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (BSI) remain affected by a technical problem that began on Jan 10.

It added that Malaysians are unaffected, as the issue involves only foreign passport holders.

“The public is informed that the eGate system disruption is still recurring, and the operational status remains unchanged, involving foreign passport holders only,” the post read.

The agency said foreign passport holders may use the e-gates at locations such as the incoming and outgoing bus halls. It added that it is working with the Malaysian Immigration Department to carry out repair works and is closely monitoring the situation.

On Jan 10 , tens of thousands of foreigners were reported to be stuck in long queues at Malaysia’s two land checkpoints with Singapore, following a major technical glitch that knocked out most of the immigration autogates.

The worst affected was BSI , where foreigners had to wait up to two hours to clear immigration.

It was learnt that at least 39 autogates at the entry and 29 machines at the exit areas of the bus halls at BSI had experienced problems for a few days, but the system crashed on Jan 10 due to the heavy influx of foreigners that weekend.