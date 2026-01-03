Straitstimes.com header logo

Authoritarian fears loom in Indonesia as new criminal laws take effect

The new KUHAP may exacerbate the situation as it grants the police more powers without sufficient supervision.

Critics have warned that the newly enacted criminal codes remain open to be misused by the government to target legitimate criticism of policies.

JAKARTA – Civil groups in Indonesia have warned that the newly enacted Criminal Code (KUHP) and Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) can undermine civil liberties and risk pushing the country towards an authoritarian state amid growing reports of intimidation targeting government critics.

The new laws officially came into force on Jan 2, replacing the previous decades-old KUHP and KUHAP inherited from Dutch colonial rule, which the government said no longer aligned with Indonesia’s current legal and cultural norms.

