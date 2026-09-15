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Australian woman dies after falling from cliff at Bali’s Kelingking Beach

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The woman was brought to the top of the cliff after a 1 1/2-hour operation, but was pronounced dead at the clinic.

The woman was brought to the top of the cliff after a 1 1/2-hour operation, but was pronounced dead at the clinic.

PHOTO: BALI SEARCH AND RESCUE AGENCY

  • An Australian woman, Brianna Lani Cronin, died after falling from an 80m cliff at Bali's Kelingking Beach while seeking an independent route to the cliff edge.
  • Rescue efforts were complicated by steep terrain and high waves, with multiple agencies involved in a 1.5-hour operation to evacuate her, but she was pronounced dead at a clinic.
  • Kelingking Beach is a hazardous tourist spot with frequent accidents; similar incidents involving Chinese tourists occurred recently, highlighting the dangers of the cliff trails.

AI generated

DENPASAR, Bali – An Australian woman has died after falling from an 80m cliff at Bali’s iconic Kelingking Beach on Nusa Penida island, Klungkung regency, over the weekend.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Brianna Lani Cronin, was believed to have been looking for an independent route to the edge of the cliff when she slipped into a ravine at around 8am on Sept 12, according to the authorities.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.