Australian woman dies after falling from cliff at Bali’s Kelingking Beach
- An Australian woman, Brianna Lani Cronin, died after falling from an 80m cliff at Bali's Kelingking Beach while seeking an independent route to the cliff edge.
- Rescue efforts were complicated by steep terrain and high waves, with multiple agencies involved in a 1.5-hour operation to evacuate her, but she was pronounced dead at a clinic.
- Kelingking Beach is a hazardous tourist spot with frequent accidents; similar incidents involving Chinese tourists occurred recently, highlighting the dangers of the cliff trails.
AI generated
DENPASAR, Bali – An Australian woman has died after falling from an 80m cliff at Bali’s iconic Kelingking Beach on Nusa Penida island, Klungkung regency, over the weekend.
The victim, identified as 29-year-old Brianna Lani Cronin, was believed to have been looking for an independent route to the edge of the cliff when she slipped into a ravine at around 8am on Sept 12, according to the authorities.