Australian woman dies after falling from cliff at Bali’s Kelingking Beach

The woman was brought to the top of the cliff after a 1 1/2-hour operation, but was pronounced dead at the clinic.

DENPASAR, Bali – An Australian woman has died after falling from an 80m cliff at Bali’s iconic Kelingking Beach on Nusa Penida island, Klungkung regency, over the weekend.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Brianna Lani Cronin, was believed to have been looking for an independent route to the edge of the cliff when she slipped into a ravine at around 8am on Sept 12 , according to the authorities.