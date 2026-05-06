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– Since February, Indonesia has signed three major defence agreements – with Australia, the United States, and now Japan. For a country long associated with a more measured, non-aligned approach, the pace is striking.

The deals, largely with Western partners and their allies, have raised questions on what is driving this burst of activity and what it means for Indonesia’s geopolitical positioning – even as its military is being stretched by civilian duties at home.

“It is interesting indeed to see the pace of the signings,” independent defence analyst Fauzan Malufti told The Straits Times.

“It clearly demonstrates how Indonesia is becoming increasingly active in upgrading its security cooperation with key partners, a trend that has been observed since Mr Prabowo (Subianto, who is currently president) became the defence minister in 2019.”

Indonesia’s Feb 6 treaty with its closest neighbour Canberra signals deeper coordination on regional security, while the April 13 pact with Washington is geared towards military modernisation, training and joint exercises.

The most recent one, signed on May 4 with Japan, covers collaboration in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, joint exercises and maritime cooperation. It came after Japan in April eased decades-old restrictions on arms exports.

Indonesian officials have framed the deals as moves to secure the position of South-east Asia’s largest nation in a time of global conflicts and geopolitical uncertainty. But observers like Mr Fauzan said “time will tell” if they amount to much.

“Signing agreements is the easy part; turning them into real outcomes is harder,” he added.

Symbolic or strategic?

Similarly, Associate Professor Yohanes Sulaiman from Jenderal Achmad Yani University in West Java said the agreements may be limited in scope.

“In general, Indonesia doesn’t sign many defence agreements. One important thing to ask is what kind of agreements those are,” said the expert in Indonesian politics and security affairs.

“Most of those agreements are not that significant, in the sense that this will create alliances.”

Prof Yohanes’ comments come amid a perception in some security circles that Indonesia is tilting towards the West. Analysts, however, cautioned against reading too much into the suggestion.

Dr Adhi Priamarizki, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, noted: “Traditionally, Indonesia has been close with the West in defence sectors. Indonesia is also an avid user of Western-made military platforms.”

Defence agreements that Indonesia signs typically focus on “personnel exchanges, joint drills and maritime security”, or arms and technology transfers, as well as consultations, said Prof Yohanes. While these are meaningful, they are unlikely to fundamentally shift Indonesia’s strategic orientation.

“Thus, I suspect this will mostly remain largely declaratory or perhaps some personnel exchange (might happen), but nothing major that will make Indonesia be seen as tilting to the West,” he added.

That balance is visible in economic decisions as well, where Jakarta recently deepened ties with Beijing through Belt and Road Initiative projects. This includes the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail, which began limited operations in late 2023, with ongoing discussions on expanding infrastructure and industrial cooperation.

At the same time, Indonesia has maintained links with Moscow. In April, it struck an agreement to increase crude oil purchases from Russia, underscoring continued energy cooperation.

When asked if the recent deals have a risk of Indonesia being perceived as tilting in any direction, Mr Fauzan said this might not be likely. “For decades, Western countries have been Indonesia’s main security partner. China and Russia know this fact really well,” he added.

Taken together, analysts said, the pattern reflects a familiar balancing instinct rooted in Indonesia’s longstanding “bebas aktif”, or free and active, foreign policy, which involves engaging multiple powers without formal alignment.

A military stretched thin

There are also concerns about whether these expanding networks of partnership could stretch the Indonesian military.

Under the Prabowo administration, the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI) is already taking on a broader role at home – from food distribution programmes and rural cooperatives, to counterterrorism operations.

Dr Adhi said translating agreements into concrete outcomes will depend on sustained follow-through.

Indonesia wants to secure as many benefits as possible and such defence cooperation will help support the country’s arms modernisation ambitions, he said.

“Nonetheless, Indonesia must outline concrete plans and list of priorities to maximise the outcomes of the defence cooperation. Here, communication will emerge as a crucial element.”

Others, however, are less convinced that the current wave of agreements will significantly strain the TNI.

“So this will not stretch Indonesian military capacity that much,” said Prof Yohanes, arguing that the largely incremental nature of the cooperation limits its immediate impact.

Yet, even as Jakarta accumulates new partnerships, questions linger about the military being asked to fulfil them. Mr Fauzan highlighted how TNI’s growing civilian role stands in contrast with other regional militaries, which are focusing more on modern war-fighting capabilities and outward-looking postures.

“That is indeed an important question. Not only about resources, but also leadership focus,” Mr Fauzan said.

“The Indonesian military is increasingly assigned non-war-fighting roles and becoming more involved in civilian affairs.”