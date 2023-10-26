‘Aurora borealis’ in suburban Malaysia takes locals by surprise

Residents of Sungai Besar in Malaysia could be forgiven for thinking they were looking at the northern lights in Scandinavia on Tuesday when the night sky glowed in different shades of green.

Photographs of the natural phenomenon were shared on Facebook, with other social media users commenting they witnessed the lights from their homes too.

Locals in the coastal town in Selangor first started noticing the bright rays at around 8.30pm. It was unclear how long the beautiful rays remained before they disappeared.