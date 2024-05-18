Attack on Johor police station: Ulu Tiram a JI playground

KUALA LUMPUR - Ulu Tiram, some 20km from Johor Bahru, has long been a familiar place for Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) leaders and fighters.

The movement’s Indonesian founder Abu Bakar Bashir and his compatriot Abdullah Sungkar even established a madrasah in Ulu Tiram (Luqmanul Hakim), according to various reports.

Abdullah died in 1993 while Abu Bakar was jailed for two and a half years in 2005 over the 2002 Bali bombings that killed 202 people. He was freed after 15 months.

In 2011, he was jailed 15 years for supporting a jihadi training camp. He was released in January, 2021.

JI operative Noordin Mohammad Top, once known as Asia’s most wanted terrorist, attended the madrasah along with another militant Mukhlas who was also part of the 2002 Bali bombings.