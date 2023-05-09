Attack on Asean aid convoy might be deliberate ploy to stir trouble ahead of Asean Summit: Analysts

LABUAN BAJO, INDONESIA - The attack on Sunday in strife-stricken Myanmar on a humanitarian convoy carrying Association of South-east Asian (Asean) diplomats, including two from Singapore embassy, could be a “deliberate” attempt by the assailants to stir trouble and warn Asean against meddling in the crisis, analysts say.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) had confirmed that two staff members of its embassy in Myanmar were part of the humanitarian convoy that came under attack in Shan State, in the eastern part of the country.