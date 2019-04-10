Three killed in fire at Bangkok's Central World complex

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A fire broke out at Centara Grand @ CentralWorld Hotel at Bangkok's Ratchaprasong Intersection on Wednesday evening (April 10), killing three people and injuring seven others, said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.

Flames and smoke from the blaze at a document storage room on the eighth floor of the hotel was visible from a distance, prompting many people to dash to the hotel's parking space in a panic to get their cars out.

Pathum Wan Police Station was alerted to the fire at 5.49pm local time, but police officers, firefighters and water trucks found it difficult to get to the site due to heavy traffic.

CentralWorld shopping mall and Centara Grand @ CentralWorld are situated in Bangkok's business district and are always crowded.

Pinit Arayasilapathorn, director of Pathum Wan district, said in a TV interview that the fire broke out on the eighth floor of the 56-storey hotel.

He added that the fire was brought under control quickly, but a staff member terrified by the blaze jumped out the window and died.

Two others were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two other employees sustained some injuries.