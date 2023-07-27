At least 23 dead, 6 missing as boat capsizes near Philippine capital

MANILA - A small boat capsized in a lake near the Philippine capital Manila on Thursday, killing at least 23 people on board and leaving six others missing, rescuers said.

The passenger boat capsized amid strong winds in a lake in Rizal province, 37km south-east of Manila on Thursday afternoon, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board, but Mr Jose Hernandez, chief of the disaster agency of Binangonan town, said 40 people have been rescued. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, he added.

“What happened was they panicked after a sudden gust of wind. They ran to the left side and the boat capsized,” PCG spokesman Rear-Admiral Armando Balilo said in a radio interview as rescuers searched Laguna lake.

The boat was around 45 metres from land when it was hit by strong winds, causing all passengers to panic and move to one side, which caused the vessel to capsize, the Coast Guard said in a separate statement.

The Philippines was this week hit by Typhoon Doksuri which brought winds of up to 175 kmh to its northern and most populated Luzon island. AFP, REUTERS