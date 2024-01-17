At least 20 killed in massive explosion at firework factory in central Thailand

BANGKOK – At least 20 people were killed in Thailand in an explosion on Jan 17 at a firework factory, police said.

The incident occurred at around 3pm in Suphan Buri province, about 120km north of Bangkok.

The provincial governor told Reuters no survivor had yet been found.

Police told Agence France-Presse the authorities were still checking the official death toll.

“There were deaths, we are checking how many people died,” Colonel Theerapoj Rawangban said.

“We do not see more damage toward other houses or people who live in the (nearby) community,” he added.

There was no indication of what may have caused the explosion.

Images shared by the local rescue service showed metal debris littered on the ground, and a huge plume of black smoke.

Explosions at workshops producing firecrackers and other pyrotechnics are not uncommon in Thailand.

Ten people died, and more than 100 were injured, after an explosion in an fireworks warehouse in Sungai Kolok town in southern Narathiwat province in 2023.

Thailand also has a poor safety record in the construction sector and deadly accidents are common. REUTERS