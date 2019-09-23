At least 2 killed in collapse of Manila budget hotel being demolished

MANILA (AP, XINHUA) - Philippine officials say at least two workers died and another was injured when part of a small budget hotel they were demolishing in Manila collapsed.

Manila Mayor Francisco Moreno Domagoso helped supervise efforts to locate the two workers with cranes and drones, after a portion of Hotel Sogo collapsed on Monday (Sept 23) for still-unclear reasons.

Officials say the two workers were found and given first aid while rescuers tried to extricate them from the rubble, but later died. A supervisor said that the two workers were last seen on the third floor of the building.

Another worker jumped off the building as some floors caved in and was injured.

Moreno said 22 workers were on the job site when the accident happened on Monday morning.

Police are investigating the collapse, which Moreno said prompted him to order guests in a nearby budget motel to evacuate the building.