At least 22 killed after crane falls on train in Thailand’s north-east

Local police told Reuters that a crane working on a high-speed rail project collapsed and hit the passing train.

BANGKOK – A train travelling from Thailand’s capital to the country’s north-east was derailed on Jan 14 after a construction crane fell on top of one of its carriages, killing at least 22 people, Thai police said.

“Twenty-two people were killed and more than 30 were injured,” Nakhon Ratchasima provincial police chief Thatchapon Chinnawong said.

The accident took place in morning of Jan 14 in the Sikhio district of Nakhon Ratchasima, 230km north-east of Bangkok, on a train bound for Ubon Ratchathani province.

Local police told Reuters that a crane working on a high-speed rail project collapsed and hit the passing train, causing it to derail and briefly catch fire. The fire has been extinguished and rescue work is now under way, the police said. REUTERS