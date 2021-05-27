At 74, Megawati needs to choose her successor soon: Jakarta Post

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Megawati Soekarnoputri is now undoubtedly one of the most, if not the most, powerful people in the country. The daughter of the country's founding president Sukarno, and herself the country's fifth president, chairs the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), currently the largest and ruling political party.

Like it or not, Megawati will continue to play a decisive role in defining the country's political direction as long as she remains healthy.