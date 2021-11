SEMINYAK, BALI - On a recent Sunday morning at the Grand Lucky supermarket in busy Sunset Road near Seminyak in Bali, Mr Wayan Warka, a shopper for online grocery service HappyFresh, sniffed a green and amber mango and took in the aroma like a connoisseur.

"It's not just about the mango being soft. You have to be able to smell it too," the 36-year-old told The Straits Times.