Asian consumers saving for a rainy day double down on gold as prices soar

BALI — Ms Endang Kusumaning looks focused as she is picking out gold rings at the Melati Gold Shop.

The 43-year-old’s handicraft business – teak artwork – was hurt after she lost most of her overseas clients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yet she is shelling out 3 million rupiah (S$270) for three modest rings weighing in at no more than 1g each.

Two will go to her daughter, who celebrates her 17th birthday in June, and one – accented with a zirconia – Ms Endang will keep for herself.

“I set money aside for her sweet 17th birthday,” she told The Sunday Times. She also admitted that she sold some of her family’s gold to sustain them during the Covid-19 pandemic, but would not say how much.

“Business isn’t like it was before the pandemic, but at least it’s not zero, so I thought I could buy a ring for myself,” added Ms Endang.

As economies recover from Covid-19, Asian households are renewing their love affair with gold even as its price tests new highs.

Malleable, widely prized and – most importantly – wearable, gold has a special place in Asian hearts.

In times of crisis and uncertainty, the metal remains the go-to asset for rainy days.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, spiralling food and energy prices, and – most recently – bank failures in the United States have generated plenty of uncertainty.

For a month now, the price of gold has fluctuated around US$2,000 (S$2,700) per ounce, not far off its record high of nearly US$2,070 in 2020. The global price of the metal has climbed by 22 per cent since October.

Consumer demand from New Delhi to Denpasar accounted for about half the total global demand for gold during the first quarter of the year at more than 1,170 tonnes, according to data published by the World Gold Council (WGC) on May 5.