Asian consumers saving for a rainy day double down on gold as prices soar

BALI — Ms Endang Kusumaning looks focused as she is picking out gold rings at the Melati Gold Shop.
The 43-year-old’s handicraft business – teak artwork – was hurt after she lost most of her overseas clients during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yet she is shelling out 3 million rupiah (S$270) for three modest rings weighing in at no more than 1g each.
Two will go to her daughter, who celebrates her 17th birthday in June, and one – accented with a zirconia – Ms Endang will keep for herself.
“I set money aside for her sweet 17th birthday,” she told The Sunday Times. She also admitted that she sold some of her family’s gold to sustain them during the Covid-19 pandemic, but would not say how much.
“Business isn’t like it was before the pandemic, but at least it’s not zero, so I thought I could buy a ring for myself,” added Ms Endang.
As economies recover from Covid-19, Asian households are renewing their love affair with gold even as its price tests new highs.
Malleable, widely prized and – most importantly – wearable, gold has a special place in Asian hearts.
In times of crisis and uncertainty, the metal remains the go-to asset for rainy days.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, spiralling food and energy prices, and – most recently – bank failures in the United States have generated plenty of uncertainty.
For a month now, the price of gold has fluctuated around US$2,000 (S$2,700) per ounce, not far off its record high of nearly US$2,070 in 2020. The global price of the metal has climbed by 22 per cent since October.
Consumer demand from New Delhi to Denpasar accounted for about half the total global demand for gold during the first quarter of the year at more than 1,170 tonnes, according to data published by the World Gold Council (WGC) on May 5.
While Asia’s love affair with the yellow stuff is not necessarily new, the determination among many households to claw back gold stands out.
In 2019, Chinese consumer demand for gold totalled 900 tonnes; the figure dropped to 825 tonnes as at the end of 2022. Indonesian consumer demand for gold was at 50 tonnes at the end of 2022, four tonnes less than in 2019.
Chinese consumer demand for gold soared by a fifth to nearly 280 tonnes in the first quarter of the year, according to latest WGC data.
Indonesian demand rose by more than a tenth to 12 tonnes. Thai consumer purchases of the metal ticked up to 4 tonnes.
To be sure, consumers elsewhere were not so bullish.
In Vietnam, gold demand slumped 17 per cent during the first three months of the year compared with the first quarter in 2022, as the rate of economic growth there was halved during the period.
Mr Shaokai Fan, Asia-Pacific (ex-China) analyst for the WGC, says in the best of circumstances, it would have been tough to beat last year’s rapid pace of buying.
Historically speaking, though, demand is holding up.
“Those results are coming off a very high base,” Mr Fan said.
“Demand for gold remains robust,” he added, referring to Vietnam.
On a per capita basis, Asean retail investors are relatively big holders of gold.
Singaporeans on average hold 2.7g, ahead of Germany and Saudi Arabia but well behind 5.6g for Switzerland.
At roughly 0.5g, Thailand and Vietnam average holdings roughly rival those in China and India.
Bank failures in the US, inflation worries, and the relative performance of other assets – such as US Treasuries – thought to be safe places to stash extra cash, are piquing the interest of some investors in the region.
Mr Michael Choo, a Singapore-based retail investor who has been following the market for gold for nearly three decades, would not dare guess which way prices are headed owing to cross currents buffeting the metal.
“Looking at the long run, I feel that metals like gold are a great choice to tackle inflation,” Mr Choo, a retired principal in his mid-fifties, told ST.
After ratcheting up interest rates 5 percentage points over the course of more than a year – the fastest rate of increase since the 1980s – the US Federal Reserve indicated it would hold off on more hikes. That makes bonds less attractive as interest rates stay flat.
Earlier in May, Dr Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary, warned that the government may run out of money to service its debt amid tussles in Congress over raising the debt ceiling.
So far in 2023, three mid-sized US lenders – with half a trillion US dollars of assets – have collapsed. The amount is greater than the total asset holdings of the 25 lenders that failed in 2008 during the financial crisis.
US regulators on May 1 seized and sold off assets belonging to First Republic Bank, making it the third lender to fail in 2023 after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in March.
The news is hitting home for some investors, said Mr Luke Chua, the Singapore-based chief executive of Bullionstar, a retail outlet for buying and selling precious metals including gold and silver.
Visitors to its outlet in Singapore can try lifting a 12kg bar of gold worth more $1 million, encased in smash-resistant plastic.
While Singapore-based consumer investors dumped gold during the first quarter of 2023, sending demand for the metal tumbling a fifth compared with the first quarter of 2022, they returned in droves in April and snapped up nearly 400kg of the stuff – a jump of nearly 40 per cent.
“The banking crisis that escalated in March resulted in a very strong April from a retail gold-bars-and-coins perspective,” said Mr Chua.
Back in Bali’s Denpasar, Ms Ruli Rashita, who has helped run her father’s jewellery store for 17 years, said gold proved its mettle during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Ms Ruli recalls how business owners, including those running construction businesses and bus operators, offloaded big quantities of gold jewellery to get money fast, in order to cover bank debts and other overhead costs.
One week, her father’s eponymously named jeweller’s, Dian Marpodo, shelled out 100 million rupiah to business owners desperate to raise cash.
This week, Ms Ruli’s father’s business moved across the street into a bigger property with a second storey.
“Things are better. People are buying now, and I expect they will continue buying,” said Ms Ruli.
“During the pandemic people, learnt the true value of gold.”
- Additional reporting by Amilia Rosa