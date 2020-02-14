Ash shoots 2km into the sky as Merapi erupts

JAKARTA • Indonesia's Mount Merapi, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted yesterday, with fiery red molten lava streaming from the crater and clouds of grey ash belching 2,000m into the sky.

Volcanic ash then rained down on a 10 sq km area, according to the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre.

The authorities did not raise the rumbling volcano's alert status after the early morning eruption, but they advised commercial planes to exercise caution in the area.

But any activity at Merapi raises concern and local residents were ordered to stay outside a 3km no-go zone around the rumbling crater near Indonesia's cultural capital Yogyakarta.

Mount Merapi's last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced the evacuation of some 280,000 residents.

It was Merapi's most powerful eruption since 1930, when around 1,300 people were killed, while another explosive discharge in 1994 took about 60 lives.

The South-east Asian archipelago has more than 17,000 islands and islets - and nearly 130 active volcanoes.

It sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a vast zone of geological instability where the collisions of tectonic plates cause frequent quakes and major volcanic activity.

Mount Merapi's last major eruption in 2010 killed more than 300 people and forced the evacuation of some 280,000 residents.



Mount Merapi in Indonesia erupted yesterday, with fiery red molten lava streaming from the crater

and clouds of grey ash belching 2,000m into the sky. Volcanic ash also rained down on a 10 sq km

area. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE