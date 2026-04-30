ASEAN vows to avoid export bans, share fuel as oil prices soar

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ASEAN members have seen pump prices jump since the start of the Iran war, which has stoked inflation and strained government budgets.

ASEAN vowed to avoid trade restrictions and push ahead with a fuel-sharing scheme as the region grapples with a spike in oil prices and supply disruptions due to the Iran war.

“We will keep trade open and predictable. ASEAN agreed to avoid restrictive trade measures, including export bans on essential goods,” Philippine Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said in a briefing on April 30 after meeting with regional economic ministers.

“In times of uncertainty, predictability is stability and stability begins with keeping goods moving across borders,” she said.

ASEAN is also working to advance the ratification of an agreement that enables coordinated emergency fuel sharing amid supply disruptions, she said.

The 11-nation bloc will upgrade key trade agreements, including those with China, South Korea and Canada, according to Ms Roque, who chaired the special meeting on the Middle East conflict’s impact on the region.

ASEAN members have seen pump prices jump since the start of the Iran war, stoking inflation, straining government budgets and choking economic activity.

“We noticed that geopolitical tensions are already affecting economic stability in ASEAN,” Ms Roque said. BLOOMBERG