Asean to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and international position at summit

JAKARTA - Asean chair Indonesia will outline a vision statement for 2045 to strengthen the grouping’s ability to work together and bolster its international relevance at the Asean Summit next week.

“Indonesia has prepared a grand vision of Asean 2045, as well as a discussion process on the draft Asean Leaders Declaration, to strengthen Asean’s institutional capacity and effectiveness,” said the Asean Summit team on Monday.

In 2015, the grouping’s leaders agreed on a roadmap for the bloc, Asean 2025: Forging Ahead Together, to work on collectively raising the region’s profile and ensuring the prosperity of each member state. A high-level task force from the grouping is currently discussing the extension of this plan, which will spell out how Asean can continue its work post-2025 and achieve its aims for the next 20 years.

Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said Asean leaders are expected to adopt the vision that Indonesia will put forward at the 42nd Asean Summit.

The summit will be held in Labuan Bajo, a town on the western tip of Flores island, from May 9 to 11.

Among the issues expected to be discussed at the high-level summit next week are the crisis in Myanmar, the drafting of a roadmap to full Asean membership for Timor-Leste, and negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

Indonesia also said human trafficking will be one of the main issues discussed at the meetings, amid growing concern in Asean countries due to the rising number of cases in the region.

“The law enforcement capacity of Asean member states needs to be strengthened in conducting investigations, collecting evidence, identifying victims and prosecution. There is also a need to strengthen cooperation for the prevention, rehabilitation and reintegration of victims,” said the Asean Summit host.

Asean leaders will attend eight meetings in plenary and retreat formats next week, seven of which will be chaired by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The summit will be accompanied by fringe events known as “people’s festivals”, which will include street carnivals, culinary bazaars, fashion shows and cultural performances, in a bid to boost Flores’ visibility as a tourism destination.

“The side events are to actively involve the local community, one of which is through the support of the creative ecosystem, or micro, small and medium enterprises in Labuan Bajo,” said Ms Shana Fatina, director of the Implementing Agency for the Labuan Bajo Flores Authority.

In an interview with The Straits Times in March, Mr Widodo said his government wishes to promote Labuan Bajo as a top priority travel destination.

Official shirts have been specially made for the heads of Asean member states, in woven fabric with the mata manuk (chicken eye) motif of the West Manggarai regency, where Flores is located.

Mr Widodo chose the colours for each of the shirts that these leaders would be wearing.

Spouses of the heads of state will also be given a shawl in designs and colours selected by First Lady Iriana.