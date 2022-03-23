Asean special envoy did not meet regime opponents in Myanmar, says progress will take time

BANGKOK - Asean special envoy Prak Sokhonn's first trip to Myanmar ended as timorously as it had begun.

Returning home on Wednesday (March 23), Cambodia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed that Myanmar's crisis was unlikely to be resolved while his country was Asean chair this year.

"The Myanmar issue is complicated, it needs a long time to solve," he said, echoing the message he had tried to send before setting off on Monday.

Mr Prak Sokhonn's mandate as special envoy was to facilitate dialogue among "all parties concerned" to resolve the crisis triggered by the military coup in Myanmar last year.

But with the junta in Naypyitaw acting as the gatekeeper, there was little hope that he would be able to meet key parties opposed to the regime. Many have either been prosecuted or branded as terrorists by the junta, which uses these same reasons to block their meetings with outsiders.

As a result, Mr Prak Sokhonn was wheeled through a series of meetings with members of the military regime, including junta leader Min Aung Hlaing, its foreign minister Wunna Maung Lwin and the minister for international cooperation Ko Ko Hlaing.

The envoy also met members of the People's Party, a four-year-old party led by former student activist Ko Ko Gyi which did not win any seat in the November 2020 election.

The junta has nullified that election, which was won by the National League for Democracy (NLD). It intends to organise another poll under new rules widely expected to perpetuate military dominance. While this was rejected by many politicians, the People's Party has engaged with the junta.

Myanmar media said that Mr Prak Sokhonn's meeting with former First Lady and NLD lawmaker Su Su Lwin was cancelled at the last minute. News of the meeting had earlier generated concern that the junta would use it as a fig leaf for the persecution of political opponents.

The NLD said that 645 of its members have been detained as of March 14. This included 92 members of parliament as well as state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, who is now facing more than a dozen charges, including corruption.

According to Mr Prak Sokhonn, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said that he would consider a request to see Ms Suu Kyi and other political detainees in the future.

But Mr Wunna Maung Lwin also told the envoy that the path ahead "must be a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led process", a sign of the generals' intent to dictate the pace of change.

While Asean has kept the junta chief out of its summits, pending any improvement like easing of violence on the ground, the Myanmar public remains cynical about what the bloc can realistically achieve. During Mr Prak Sokhonn's visit, small protests broke out, with signs that read: "Asean, stand for democracy, not (with) dictator".

Given the special envoy's mandate to facilitate dialogue involving all stakeholders, analysts have also questioned his seeming reluctance to engage with the parallel National Unity Government (NUG).

The NUG's foreign ministry said it sent official correspondence to the envoy on Feb 22 with an offer to meet. It has yet to receive a reply, the ministry told The Straits Times.

Going forward, the envoy would need to also engage with stakeholders like NUG and ethnic armed organisations, said Mr Khine Win, executive director of Yangon-based Sandhi Governance Institute. Otherwise, he would simply be going through the motions during his term as special envoy.