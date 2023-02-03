Asean’s first meeting in Indonesia focuses on ‘open, in-depth, frank’ talks on Myanmar

JAKARTA - Foreign ministers in Jakarta for the first Asean ministerial meeting under Indonesia’s chairmanship attended a special working lunch on Friday “dedicated to discuss the Myanmar issue in an open, in-depth, and frank manner as one family”.

During the lunch, they discussed and agreed on a “united approach” in dealing with the Myanmar situation through the five-point consensus adopted by Asean in April 2021, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in a press conference in the evening.

The points are the appointment of a special envoy and a visit by the special envoy to Myanmar, as well as an end to violence in the country, a constructive dialogue among all parties and humanitarian assistance by Asean.

The ministers agreed that the significant progress on the implementation of these commitments would pave the way for an inclusive national dialogue in Myanmar, which is key to a peaceful resolution, Ms Retno said.

The ministers also agreed that “a conducive environment” should be created for an inclusive dialogue, by reducing violence, and ensuring timely and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance, she added.

Indonesia, she said, has outlined three approaches to achieve these goals, and received “full support” from all Asean member countries.

The first is to engage all stakeholders to facilitate possibilities of an inclusive national dialogue.

Secondly, Asean has to build conducive conditions for the discussion to take place. This would mean reducing violence and continuing humanitarian assistance, which she said “are paramount to build trust and confidence”.

And thirdly, Asean should synergise its efforts with neighbouring, concerned countries and Special Envoys of the United Nations and other countries.

Indonesia’s plans to send a general to Myanmar to demonstrate to its military rulers how Indonesia successfully transitioned to democracy, as revealed by President Joko Widodo on Wednesday, were not discussed during the ministers’ working lunch.

Mr Widodo had told Reuters in an interview: “This is a matter of approach. We have the experience – here in Indonesia, the situation was the same. This experience can be addressed, how Indonesia began its democracy.”

In response to a query from The Straits Times on what the general would be expected to do in Myanmar, Mr Sidharto R. Suryodipuro, director-general for Asean cooperation at Indonesia’s foreign ministry, referred to the new Office of the Special Envoy headed by Ms Retno.

One of its tasks, he said, is “to establish communication with all sides of Myanmar with the purpose of reduction and cessation of hostilities”, and prepare all parties “once they are ready to sit down and have an inclusive dialogue”.

“Among the messages... conveyed to the parties is that they have to have the courage to talk and have inclusive dialogue,” he said. The office will also establish space for humanitarian assistance.

In January, Ms Retno said she will seek to engage with “all stakeholders” in Myanmar, Asean’s strategy on dealing with the crisis.

A non-political representative from Myanmar was invited to the Asean meeting, but the seat has been left vacant.

Asked if other non-political representatives would be invited to future Asean meetings, Mr Sidharto said: “The principle at the moment is that no side has the legitimacy to sit in Myanmar’s chair. That’s our view”.