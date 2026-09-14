ASEAN risks irrelevance as sub-groupings grow, sec-gen Kao warns

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Asean Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn speaks at the third ASEAN Think Tanks Summit at the ASEAN headquarters in Jakarta.

JAKARTA – ASEAN risks being sidelined as countries increasingly turn to smaller groupings to deal with security and other challenges, its Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn warned on Sept 14.

With new alliances and partnerships proliferating across the Indo-Pacific, ASEAN must ensure that the regional institutions it has built over decades remain relevant and able to bring countries together, he said.

“For ASEAN, the question is how to ensure that this increasingly complex regional architecture does not become so fragmented that ASEAN-led processes lose their coherence, relevance, or convening power,” Kao said.

The issue will take on added significance in 2027, when Singapore takes over as ASEAN chair from the Philippines as the grouping marks its 60th anniversary.

Kao said the milestone should be an opportunity not just to celebrate six decades of regional cooperation, but also to ask whether ASEAN’s institutions and ways of working are still suited to a much-changed world.

“The test of its centrality will lie in what its institutions can achieve,” he said. “Centrality, after all, cannot rest on institutional inheritance alone.”

He was speaking to more than 150 diplomats, policymakers, academics and think-tank researchers at the opening of the third ASEAN Think Tanks Summit at the ASEAN headquarters in Jakarta.

The two-day summit was organised by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs on behalf of the ASEAN Institutes of Strategic and International Studies, a network of think-tanks from across the region.

Rising proliferation of sub-regional groupings

Kao’s remarks come as the security landscape around South-east Asia becomes increasingly complex, with countries turning to smaller groupings and partnerships alongside long-established ASEAN-led forums.

The shifting strategic landscape has seen the emergence of new arrangements involving countries in and around South-east Asia.

These include a trilateral partnership between the United States, Japan and the Philippines, whose leaders held their first summit in 2024, and growing four-way cooperation between the US, Japan, Australia and the Philippines, sometimes referred to as the “Squad”.

Such groupings are not necessarily intended to replace ASEAN, but their proliferation has caused some to raise questions over whether ASEAN-led forums could lose influence, as countries increasingly turn to smaller arrangements to address specific challenges.

Kao did not name any of such groupings, but he said that ASEAN should make better use of the institutions it already has, including the East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum and ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus, which bring the grouping together with major powers including China and the US.

“The issue, therefore, is not whether dialogue remains relevant, but how ASEAN can make more strategic and effective use of the instruments and mechanisms already at its disposal,” he said.

Dialogue and diplomacy should remain ASEAN’s “instruments of first resort”, particularly as competition between major powers intensifies, he added.

But ASEAN’s continued relevance would ultimately depend on what these institutions could deliver, Kao said. Its longstanding ambition to remain at the centre of regional diplomacy – often referred to as ASEAN centrality – could not simply be taken for granted.

“It must be earned continually through ASEAN’s ability to bring countries together, manage differences, and enable collective action,” he said.

Economic, tech and security challenges

Kao also highlighted economic resilience, technological change and transnational security as major challenges for ASEAN as it enters its seventh decade.

He said energy, food and economic security could no longer be treated separately, as disruption in one area could quickly spill over into others.

But ASEAN should not respond to greater uncertainty by retreating from the openness and economic integration that have helped drive the region’s growth.

“The task is therefore not to reduce interdependence, but to make it safer – through diversification, redundancy, stronger regional capacity, and a greater ability to absorb and recover from shocks,” Kao said.

On artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, Kao said ASEAN had to ensure that the benefits were widely shared, rather than allowing technological change to deepen existing inequalities.

He added that the grouping also faces an increasingly interconnected range of threats, from maritime tensions and cyberattacks to online scams, transnational crime and climate-related disasters.

As ASEAN prepares to mark six decades since its founding in 1967, Kao said it should examine whether institutions and approaches that had served it in the past remained suited to a very different strategic environment.

“ASEAN has never advanced by standing still. It has advanced by adapting – by thinking together, making choices together, and finding ways to move forward together,” he said.