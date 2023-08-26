Asean must stay united, neutral and build resilient growth: Indonesian finance minister

JAKARTA – Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday called for Asean to stay united and neutral to demonstrate that it stands for cooperation and progress as a means to avoid becoming a battleground for influence amid the great power rivalry between the US, China and Russia.

This can be achieved by stepping up cooperation in durable growth sectors such as digital technology, cross-border payment systems, sustainable finance, the green energy transition and electric vehicles, she told The Straits Times in an interview.

“Asean can be a testing (ground) for this competition. It can easily become the battleground for this influence. So we need to stay united and signal to the world that we like and we will continue to cooperate with peace and stability to create prosperity and progress within the Asean region,” she said.

Dr Mulyani noted that the US is struggling with inflation, Europe is seriously affected by the prolonged war in Ukraine and China is struggling with to return to growth after closing itself off during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hence, “this is really a good timing for Asean to look at recovery and sources of growth that are resilient, given the global environment which continues to be weakened, uncertain and fragmented”, she said.

At the 42nd Asean Summit held in Indonesia’s Labuan Bajo in April, Asean leaders had signed an agreement to push for better regional payment connectivity and the use of local currency transactions as part of efforts to reduce dependency on established currencies used for trade, such as the US dollar.

Dr Mulyani hailed the move as “very good in creating resiliency”, adding: “Using our own local currency (means) transactions and trade investments can continue to be facilitated and be less vulnerable to the global (markets that comes with) using dominant currencies like the dollar.”

Asean and Singapore cooperation

As South-east Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia is aware that any development in the country will benefit the region and open doors to opportunities, said Dr Mulyani.

“It is in the interest of the whole of Asean to want to see Indonesia continue to be stable, grow healthily and sustainably... because we are big,” she said.

But being big alone is not enough, she acknowledged, stressing that Indonesia has been investing in human capital and infrastructure and sprucing up its business climate.

“These are the areas that we will continue to improve because we know that we cannot attract economic activities, investments and trade only because of the size of our economy, the population or our country,” she said.