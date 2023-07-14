Asean must be given access to Aung San Suu Kyi, says Vivian, as bloc stresses unity

JAKARTA - Asean’s Five-Point Consensus (5PC) aimed at bringing peace to Myanmar remains sacrosanct, including its demand for access to all stakeholders like ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Friday.

Speaking to local reporters after Asean foreign ministers wrapped up a week-long series of meetings, Dr Balakrishnan called for Ms Suu Kyi to be released from prison.

He noted that Singapore has made such calls before, and that negotiations for stability in Myanmar must involve Ms Aung, who is currently serving a 33-year sentence.

“If you’re going to have real heart-to-heart negotiations between Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and the military authorities, it cannot be conducted while she is detained in a prison facility,” he said.

His comments came a day after a joint communique by the foreign ministers said that a number of Asean countries described Thailand’s recent activities to engage with Myanmar as a “positive development”.

Thailand’s outgoing foreign minister Don Pramudwinai had revealed on Wednesday that he had met Ms Suu Kyi on Sunday. He had also in June invited his Asean counterparts to a secret meeting to re-engage with Myanmar’s military, which saw varied levels of participation.

Responding to a question about Mr Don’s visit, Dr Balakrishnan said that the trip was not an “Asean trip” and that the Thai minister had made it on his own.

“And, clearly, according to him, he had access. According to the military authorities in Myanmar, they say that he had access to her for perhaps an hour-and-a-half. I don’t want to share too many details except to say that he indicated that he thought that she was in good health, which we were all very relieved to hear,” he said.

But Dr Balakrishnan added that it has been two-and-a-half years since Mr Suu Kyi was put in isolation, where she has not had any access to media. He underscored how she remains the “key pivot” for any solution to the Myanmar crisis.

“You can’t have any solution without her participation. Is this one visit, one interaction, sufficient? No, I don’t believe it is. In fact, if you go back to the five-point consensus, what it calls for is that the special envoy of Asean will visit Myanmar, will be given access to all stakeholders, and which must include Daw Aung San Suu Kyi,” he said.

Asean’s peace plans called for a dialogue among all parties, an immediate halt to violence in Myanmar, the appointment of an Asean special envoy to facilitate mediation, humanitarian assistance and a visit by an Asean delegation to Myanmar to meet all concerned parties.

In their communique, the Asean ministers underscored that any solution to the crisis in the troubled nation hinged on the bloc remaining united in pursuing these plans, which Dr Balakrishnan also stressed.

“All of us discussed, and all of us in a united way, reaffirm the primacy of the five-point consensus that our leaders agreed to,” he said, adding that Singapore supports Asean chair Indonesia’s efforts in this area.

The archipelago has vowed to do its best to improve the situation in Myanmar.

Jakarta said it has conducted 110 inclusive and intensive engagements with various parties there, including with the junta – which calls itself the State Administration Council – the opposition National Unity Government and others.

In their joint communique, the Asean ministers condemned continued acts of violence in Myanmar and said that they will look into how the 5PC will be implemented.

“We will conduct our comprehensive review of the 5PC implementation and submit our recommendation to the 43rd Asean Summit,” said the ministers.

They were referring to the bloc’s next high-level summit, which will be held in September in Jakarta.

Myanmar’s military launched a coup against its democratically elected government in February 2021, and the country has been in turmoil since then.

Asean drew up the five-point peace plan with the military two months later. However, there has been little progress made in quelling the post-coup violence that has killed thousands.