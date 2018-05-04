Asean ministers plan 'regional catastrophe risk pool'

MANILA - Asean's finance ministers met on Friday (May 4) to discuss setting up South-east Asia's first "catastrophe risk pool" which aims to narrow the "natural catastrophe protection gap".

The South-east Asia Disaster Risk Insurance Facility (Seadrif) is "a step forward to bridging this… gap", said Singapore's Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

"Should something unfortunate happen, (Seadrif) will relieve the burden on governments because the facility can provide financing for losses to cover such an event."

Seadrif taps the reinsurance industry for funding arrangements that can provide participating countries hit by natural disasters with rapid-response financing.

It also provides advisory services to build and implement comprehensive disaster risk finance strategies, as well as develop innovative joint regional financial solutions.

Initially focused on Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, Seadrif could expand to other countries in South-east Asia.

Mr Heng said Singapore would contribute financial support to the pool, which should be in place next year.

Singapore will also "make full use of the insurance ecosystem in the region to bring together public and private sector players which can provide cost-efficient reinsurance capacity, structuring and modelling support for the pool, along with technical capacity building for Seadrif beneficiaries", he added.

World Bank vice-president Victoria Kwakwa said Seadrif "will make it easier to access markets for disaster risk management".

"Indeed, it is critical that financial resilience be integrated into a more holistic approach to risk reduction," she said.

Natural disasters have resulted in over US$1 trillion in economic damage across East Asia from 1990 to 2016, according to estimates by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific.

Economies with large agriculture sectors were particularly vulnerable.

A drought induced by the El Nino dry spell dragged Cambodia's agricultural production to a near-zero growth of 0.2 per cent.

In 2013, super typhoon Haiyan cost the Philippines' agriculture sector US$225 million.

A catastrophe risk pool is seen helping governments lessen impact on their fiscal positions caused by unbudgeted spending on disaster relief and reconstruction.

Thailand in 2011 had to allocate US$13 billion, or 3.5 per cent of its gross domestic product, for post-flood reconstruction and water management.