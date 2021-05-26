Asean has to stay neutral and united: Tommy Koh

Asean's unity and neutrality are what allow the grouping to be the convener of regional processes, and it needs to maintain that role amid stormy United States-China relations, Singapore's ambassador-at-large Tommy Koh said yesterday.
He was speaking at The Straits Times Connect webinar series Power Play: Stormier Days For US-China Ties? which included the newspaper's US correspondent Charissa Yong and China correspondent Danson Cheong.
Ms Yong and Mr Cheong are key writers for the Power Play column that appears in The Straits Times every Monday. It looks at new developments in US-China ties and the implications for Asia.
Yesterday's session was moderated by ST foreign editor Bhagyashree Garekar.
Professor Koh said Asean will lose its edge the moment it is disunited or starts to take sides.
He added: "My appeal to my Asean brothers and sisters is to understand that we have this unique role to play in the regional processes because we are united and we are neutral. And the moment we become partisan or disunited, we lose that role."
Relations between the US and China have deteriorated in the past few years as the two countries clashed on a number of issues such as trade, human rights, technology, security and defence.
On issues related to Xinjiang, for example, Mr Cheong said the US has labelled what is happening there with the Uighurs as genocide, a term that is very sensitive to China. "The view here (China) is that the US is using Xinjiang as an issue to exert political pressure on China," he said, adding that Beijing has consistently denied such claims.
Tensions between the US and China have spilled over into the public sphere. Ms Yong said that there is a sharp rise in anti-China sentiment in the US, especially among those in the Republican Party, conservatives and the more politically inclined citizens.
"When Americans think of China, the first things they think of are human rights abuses, the communists - which is kind of a bad word in America - and the communist authoritarian political system. So these are the negative sentiments at the top of their minds," she said.
"So that means they see even Chinese people, not just the Chinese government, as a threat to the US."
Ms Yong said America will accept China as a co-leader in the world order only if Beijing were different from what it is now. However, if China - as it is now - were to be a co-leader, then "the world order would not be what it is today".
"So to me, I think either China or the world order would have to change. Americans could choose to accept China as it is right now, but it doesn't seem to be the case," she said.
In Beijing, the Chinese Communist Party has managed to ride on a groundswell of support for the party following its success in lifting millions of people out of poverty, taking the country to space - most recently with the Mars mission - and its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The party is telling people to keep faith with it, and they (the people) can see all these changes taking place in their lives. When they see the US putting pressure on China, it does create some kind of resentment in people and we can see this spilling out in consumer boycotts," said Mr Cheong.
"This is something I'm watching for, whether or not these sorts of nationalistic feelings will spill over into anti-American sentiments."
The ongoing US-China tensions have led to worries that smaller countries may be caught between the clash of the two giants, and some wondered if nations such as Singapore need to change their strategies in dealing with both.
Prof Koh noted that Singapore has close relationships with the US and China. "Our strategy is to be a friend of both the US and China and I see no reason why we should change our strategy," he said.
He added that both the US and China have to learn to live with each other. The alternative - which is going to war - is "not an option", as it will lead to the "mutual destruction" of both countries.
"There is no reason why these two countries can't live peacefully with each other. There are so many areas in which they have convergent interests, not just climate change, but also fighting the pandemic and preparing to fight the next pandemic, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, helping to reduce poverty in the world and fashioning a new economic model," he said.
Prof Koh warned that a world bifurcated between the US and China is "very bad news" for every nation. "If the world were bifurcated economically and technologically, we would have to make a choice. We cannot be friends of both. And that is a dilemma that we don't want to confront," he said.