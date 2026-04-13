ASEAN foreign ministers urge US and Iran to push for permanent resolution

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Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro speaks with Reuters for an interview in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA, April 13 - ASEAN foreign ministers called on Monday for the United States and Iran to continue negotiating a permanent end to their conflict, and to implement the ceasefire fully and effectively.

The ministers, who met virtually to discuss the war in the Middle East, also called for the restoration of safe, unimpeded and continuous passage of vessels and aircraft in the Strait of Hormuz.

• Beyond immediate security concerns, ASEAN highlighted the broader implications of the conflict on regional stability, especially on energy and food supplies.

• The ministers of the 11-member bloc stressed the need to prioritise energy access for member states during crises.

• They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening a regional mechanism linking member states with China, Japan, and South Korea to prevent and respond to food shortages, price shocks, and supply disruptions.

• Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro said at a press conference that the ministers also discussed joint approaches to securing fertiliser and other critical agriculture inputs.

• They also explored the possibility of establishing an ASEAN foreign ministers' crisis communications protocol that could be convened rapidly, Lazaro said.

• As ASEAN chair, the Philippines is committed to proceeding with the leaders' summit in May, which will focus on food and energy security, as well as the safety of its nationals, she added. REUTERS