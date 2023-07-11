Asean foreign ministers start annual meetings in Jakarta; Timor-Leste joins for the first time

JAKARTA - Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met his Asean counterparts in Jakarta on Tuesday, the first day of a week-long series of meetings that the bloc is staging.

He met the foreign ministers of Malaysia and Timor-Leste after arriving in the Indonesian capital on Monday night to attend the 56th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings.

For the first time, the AMM was attended by Timor-Leste, which in 2022 was granted observer status in the bloc.

“My counterparts and I were very pleased to welcome Timor-Leste Foreign Minister Bendito dos Santos Freitas to his first Asean meeting as observer,” said Dr Balakrishnan in a Facebook post on Tuesday evening.

Touching on discussions held on Tuesday, Dr Balakrishnan stressed that Asean has immense potential for future growth.

“We had fruitful discussions on the green and digital economies, including working towards establishing an Asean Power Grid,” he said.

“We expressed our support for the Asean Outlook in the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) as a basis for Asean to engage our external partners and give them a stake in our region’s continued peace and prosperity.”

The AOIP, an initiative led by Indonesia that was signed in 2019 by Asean leaders at the 34th Asean Summit, lays out the bloc’s common position on regional cooperation, security and prosperity, as well as its stance on not taking sides with any major powers competing for influence in the region.

The ministers on Tuesday also attended a meeting of the South-east Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone commission. Asean states signed a treaty on such a zone in 1995 to keep the region free of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.

During the meeting, Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi stressed that the region must be one that is free of nuclear weapons.

“The maintenance of peace and stability in the region is our priority. It is our foundation to turn the region into the Epicentrum of Growth,” she said, highlighting the theme of Indonesia’s current chairmanship of Asean.