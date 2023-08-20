Asean countries to begin talks on $2.7 trillion digital economy pact by end-2023

SINGAPORE - Asean is intensifying its economic integration to improve cross-border trade and investment flows, including unlocking a potential US$2 trillion (S$2.7 trillion) in its digital economy by 2030.

A region-wide digital economy pact was on the agenda of the 55th Asean Economic Ministers’ (AEM) meeting held in Semarang, Indonesia, from Aug 19 to 20, which was attended by Singapore’s Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong.

The meeting endorsed a study on the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), paving the way for its 10 member countries to commence negotiations on the pact, according to a joint Asean media statement.

The DEFA negotiations are expected to be officially launched at the 23rd Asean Economic Community (AEC) Council meeting and to be officially acknowledged by the Asean leaders at the 23rd Asean Summit in Jakarta next month, it said.

Boston Consulting Group has projected that Asean’s digital economy will triple by the end of the decade through the natural adoption of digital technologies, growing to almost US$1 trillion by 2030 from US$300 billion now. Progressive rules in DEFA would double this contribution to US$2 trillion (S$2.7 trillion), said a separate Asean statement.

Mr Gan said the annual AEM meeting and the good outcomes from Semarang were testament to Asean’s commitment and efforts to remain open, connected and integrated with one another.

“A rules-based trading environment, and capturing the potential of digitalisation and sustainability are important for businesses in the region. Singapore will continue to work in partnership with Asean member states to deepen Asean’s value proposition as an attractive trade and investment region for our global partners,” Mr Gan said in a statement released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Asean is Singapore’s largest trading partner in goods, as well as Singapore’s largest investment destination. In 2022, Singapore’s total trade in goods with Asean amounted to $344.3 billion, an increase of about 19 per cent over the previous year, MTI said. Singapore also invested $23.9 billion into Asean in 2022, up 8 per cent from the previous year.

The gathering also saw the conclusion of the Asean Services Facilitation Framework which aims to foster a more transparent and predictable business environment for companies to engage in cross-border trade in services in the region, said MTI.

Several mutual recognition arrangements were also signed for particular areas such as building and construction materials and food safety regulations.

“Collectively, these mutual recognition arrangements will reduce impediments to trade as well as time and costs arising from duplicative re-testing, inspection and certification,” MTI said.

The new Asean Tariff Finder was also launched at the AEM meeting. The finder provides a single and user-friendly portal for businesses to access updated information on trade regimes and tariff rates within Asean.

Asean ministers also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the World Intellectual Property Organization to help regional businesses better leverage and monetise their intellectual property (IP). One of the initiatives launched was a one-stop platform for businesses to search Asean IP data.