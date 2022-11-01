Asean cooperation key to self-sustaining future: Malaysia finance chief Zafrul

SINGAPORE – While every country has its own political agenda and domestic realities, Asean should actively identify areas for cooperation amid heightened geopolitical tensions and fragile post-pandemic growth, said Malaysia’s caretaker Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

“We want to see Asean as a self-sustaining region and also insulated from global uncertainties,” the 49-year-old said at a Straits Times forum in Singapore on Tuesday. One way the 10-member bloc can work towards that is to “pursue an Asean-wide stockpile of crucial items”, including food, medicine and other important raw materials.