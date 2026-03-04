ASEAN calls Middle East escalation ‘regrettable’, urges ceasefire after US-Israel strike on Iran

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A tall plume of black smoke rises following an explosion in the Fujairah industrial zone, in the United Arab Emirates, on March 3.

– ASEAN foreign ministers have described the escalation of conflict in the Middle East as “regrettable”, urging an immediate ceasefire after a US and Israeli strike on Iran triggered retaliatory attacks across that region, raising concerns over civilian safety and global stability.

The joint statement on March 4 came four days after the Feb 28 strikes that triggered the latest escalation, after most South-east Asian governments issued calls for restraint and diplomacy.

“This escalation is particularly regrettable as it occurred amid ongoing diplomatic efforts, including mediation initiatives led by the Sultanate of Oman aimed at advancing a negotiated solution,” the regional grouping said in the statement.

The escalation follows attacks initiated by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb 28, prompting retaliatory strikes by Tehran against several countries in the region, including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and the United Arab Emirates.

Oman had been mediating talks between Washington and Tehran for weeks before the strike on Iran in an effort to revive negotiations and prevent further escalation in the Middle East, according to local media reports in the region. Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said on March 3 that diplomatic options to de-escalate the crisis were still “available”, urging an immediate ceasefire and a return to regional diplomacy.

ASEAN is following the situation closely and is very concerned about the escalation of conflict in the Middle East, the statement added.

The ASEAN foreign ministers warned that the developments pose “a grave threat to the lives and safety of civilians, as well as to regional and global peace and stability”.

The joint statement reflects growing concern across the region that the crisis could further destabilise global security while affecting citizens from South-east Asia living and working in the Middle East.

The ASEAN foreign ministers in their statement highlighted the importance of an “immediate cessation of hostilities”, and called on all parties to exercise “utmost self-restraint” and resolve their differences through diplomacy and dialogue.

They also urged the countries involved to respect international law and the UN Charter, including obligations to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure during armed conflicts.

The regional grouping added that ASEAN members would work together to provide emergency assistance to their nationals in the Middle East if needed.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, whose country is chairing ASEAN in 2026, said on March 3 that while Manila is not directly involved in the conflict, it hopes the fighting will stop quickly.

“Of course, we want the fighting to stop,” Mr Marcos said during a press conference .

“Let’s hope that there is a ceasefire... we, the Philippines, ask all parties to show restraint and to bring this to a close as quickly as possible,” he added.

S-E Asia responses range from condemnation to calls for de-escalation

Most South-east Asian governments, save for Myanmar, had already issued statements in the days following the Feb 28 strike on Iran, with responses varying from strong condemnation of the military action to more neutral calls for mediation and de-escalation.

Malaysia has expressly condemned the strikes as a violation of international law and sovereignty. In a scathing rebuke in Parliament on March 2, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim described the action as hypocrisy , as the strikes took place while Tehran was still engaged in negotiations with Washington in a peace process brokered by Oman.

Singapore voiced regret over the breakdown of diplomacy, saying in a Feb 28 statement that it “regrets the failure of negotiations that has resulted in strikes by the US and Israel on Iran, and retaliatory strikes by Iran” across that region.

The Republic called on all parties to “return to negotiations to achieve a peaceful resolution in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter”.

In his Facebook post on March 4, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan endorsed the ASEAN foreign ministers’ statement on the situation in the Middle East. “The outbreak of conflict in the Middle East is deeply concerning. I have been in close contact with my counterparts in the Gulf states to convey our solidarity. The escalatory attacks on non-combatant states, including those targeted at civilian and energy infrastructure, are unacceptable,” he wrote.

“I also expressed Singapore’s deep appreciation to the Gulf states for their efforts to ensure the safety of Singaporeans. The welfare of our people remains a priority, and our Overseas Missions are focused on providing consular assistance to Singaporeans in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, Indonesia expressed “deep regret” on Feb 28 over the collapse of US-Iran talks and urged restraint, with President Prabowo Subianto expressing readiness to travel to Tehran to facilitate dialogue.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono said that dialogue and diplomacy remain the best path forward, urging restraint and a move towards de-escalation.

Other governments in the region issued similar appeals.

Thailand said it was monitoring the situation “with grave concern”, reiterating the urgency of “dialogue and diplomacy.”

Vietnam also voiced concern on Feb 28 over escalating conflict in the Middle East, which poses a threat to global stability.

Likewise , Laos , which echoed similar concerns on March 2, calling on the parties involved to cease hostilities and resolve the conflict peacefully.

Cambodia on Feb 28 said it was following the situation “with deep concern” and urged all sides to avoid further escalation.

On March 1, Brunei said it “strongly condemns” the strike on Iran, adding that the escalating conflict risks “triggering a dangerous spiral of violence with severe and lasting repercussions for the region and beyond”.

Timor-Leste , the newest member of the 11-strong regional grouping, issued a statement on March 2 condemning the strike, calling for “restraint and an end to the military campaign against Iran”.

Only Myanmar has refrained from issuing an official response following the strike on Iran, although its embassy in Kuwait has advised citizens there to remain vigilant amid the deteriorating security situation in the Gulf region.

Millions of migrant workers, who support some of the Middle East’s most crucial sectors, are in the line of fire as Iran retaliates against the US-Israeli strike.

The ongoing conflict has raised concerns in the Philippines over its more than two million migrant workers across the Middle East.

Philippine officials say the government is coordinating with embassies and host countries to monitor the situation and provide assistance to citizens in affected areas, including temporary shelter, transport and possible evacuation if conditions worsen.

In addition, there are around 519,000 Indonesian nationals in the Middle East , with a large number of these workers located in Saudi Arabia taking on domestic, service and infrastructure jobs.