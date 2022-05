DENPASAR, BALI - At the Warung Cantina, owner Made Sukertia, 43, surveys his guests as they settle into their seats just ahead of sunset on a clear day.

Mr Made's modest establishment, where a grilled mahi-mahi and ice cold Bintang costs the equivalent of $10, has seen challenges since it opened under a few sheets of blue tarpaulin in 1998 without permits.