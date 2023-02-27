As the Philippines scraps iconic jeepneys, drivers and operators struggle with costs

MANILA – Brightly painted jeepneys are an iconic symbol of the Philippines, but transport cooperative boss Freddie Hernandez is backing plans to force them off the road.

He was among the first transport operators to comply with government orders to phase out the beloved, but elderly, utility vehicles and replace them with safer, greener buses.

“We saw the benefits of modernising our units in terms of reducing their carbon emissions,” said Mr Hernandez, chairman of a transport service cooperative in Metro Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities.

“If the environment benefits from it, the public will benefit from it as well in the long run,” he said.

Other public transport leaders, however, say the programme is saddling them with unmanageable costs and will upend the livelihood of some 61,000 jeepney drivers, as they face a looming deadline to modernise their fleets.

Jeepneys were originally created from abandoned US military jeeps after World War II, and later reproduced by Filipinos to meet Manila’s transport needs.

The open-air minibuses, which are festooned with bright decorations, pictures and slogans, are commonly known as the “Kings of the Road” and are the most popular form of public transport in the Philippines.

But they have been pinpointed as a major pollution source, accounting for almost half of airborne particulate matter in Metro Manila, according to a 2018 study by the National Centre for Transportation Studies at the University of the Philippines.

In 2017, the transport ministry ordered jeepneys aged 15 years or older to be replaced with modern vehicles imported from neighbouring Asian countries such as Japan and China.

The government has extended an initial deadline of March 2020 three times due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but on Feb 21 it announced that operators must comply by June 30, or risk losing their franchise to operate.

Transport operators said the programme is pushing them into debt through hefty loans and maintenance issues, and have urged officials to rethink their plans.

A spokesman for the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), the programme’s implementing agency, said it was supporting jeepney operators with subsidies towards new vehicles. Those giving up their transport franchises would get “social support”, he said, such as free skills training and other work opportunities.

The agency has also said it is asking government banks to speed up loan approvals.